Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is greeted by several soldiers in the town of Al-Hobeit.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad was pictured on Tuesday greeting Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers inside the southern region of the Idlib province.

According to an army source, the Syrian President visited several areas that were previously controlled by the jihadist rebels, including Khan Sheikhoun and Al-Hobeit in southern Idlib.

The Syrian President was given a tour of the area before he met with the commander of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), Major General Suheil Al-Hassan, in Al-Hobeit.

The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets with the commander of the 25th Special Mission Forces Major General Suheil Al-Hassan in the Idlib province town of Al-Hobeit. Al-Masdar News

Tuesday’s trip to the Idlib province marks the first time during this war that the Syrian President has visited the area, as it has been a war zone for much of the conflict.

A source from the army said the Syrian President’s visit to southern Idlib was a surprise to the soldiers there. He would provide them words of encouragement and thank them for their service during his brief speech to the soldiers.

Syrian President discusses military plans with the Syrian Arab Army’s commanders in southern Idlib. Al-Masdar News
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad greets a soldier on a tank in the town of Al-Hobeit in southern Idlib. Al-Masdar News
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Large US military supply convoy enters northeastern Syria: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Sweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

In near future he’ll be in Jis shughour and hopeful NE Syria once Turks leve.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-23 04:29