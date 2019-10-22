BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad was pictured on Tuesday greeting Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers inside the southern region of the Idlib province.
According to an army source, the Syrian President visited several areas that were previously controlled by the jihadist rebels, including Khan Sheikhoun and Al-Hobeit in southern Idlib.
The Syrian President was given a tour of the area before he met with the commander of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), Major General Suheil Al-Hassan, in Al-Hobeit.
Tuesday’s trip to the Idlib province marks the first time during this war that the Syrian President has visited the area, as it has been a war zone for much of the conflict.
A source from the army said the Syrian President’s visit to southern Idlib was a surprise to the soldiers there. He would provide them words of encouragement and thank them for their service during his brief speech to the soldiers.
