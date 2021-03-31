BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad chaired a cabinet meeting, making his first appearance after recovering from Covid-19.

The official Twitter account of the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic shared photos of the President holding the cabinet meeting in Damascus on Tuesday morning.

The account tweeted: “President al-Assad presiding over a cabinet meeting a short while ago.”

Prior to that, the Syrian Presidency announced, “The quarantine of President Bashar Al-Assad and his wife, Asma Al-Assad, has ended after the symptoms of Covid-19 have disappeared.”

The Syrian presidency published a statement, through its accounts on social media, in which it said that “Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad return today to carry out their work normally after the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of symptoms of infection with the Covid-19 virus and the emergence of negative results ​​for the B-scan.”

On March 8, the Syrian Presidency announced that President Bashar al-Assad and his wife had been infected with Covid-19, explaining that “their condition is stable and they will continue their work during the home quarantine period that lasts for two or three weeks.”

