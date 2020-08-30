BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued Decree 221 on Sunday, August 30th, in which a new government would be formed with a brand new list of ministers.

Led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the new decree contained the appointment of several ministers, including a number of veteran and new politicians.

The list is as followed:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense: General ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates: Walid Mu’allem

Minister of Endowments: Dr. Mohammad ‘Abdel-Sattar Al-Sayyed

Minister of Presidential Affairs: Mansour Fadlallah ‘Izzam

Minister of Local Affairs: Hussein Makhlouf (en.)

Minister of Administrative Development: Dr. Salaam Al-Safaaf

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor: Dr. Salwa ‘Abdullah

Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade: Dr. Mohammad Samer Al-Khalil

Minister of Information: ‘Imad ‘Abdullah Sarah

Minister of Interior: Major-General Mohammad Khaled Rahmoun

Minister of Tourism: Mohammad Rami Martini (en.)

Minister of Higher Education: Dr. Bassam Ibrahim

Minister of Public Works and Housing: Suheil ‘Abdel-Latif (en.)

Minister of Communications: Iyad Al-Khatib (en.)

Minister of Internal Trade: Talal Al-Barazi

Minister of Culture: Dr. Lubana Mashouh

Minister of Education: Dr. Darem Taba’a

Minister of Justice: Ahmad Al-Sayyed

Minister of Water Resources: Tammam Ra’ad

Minister of Finance: Dr. Kinan Yaghi

Minister of Transportation: Zuheir Khazim (en.)

Minister of Oil and Minerals: Bassam To’meh

Minister of Health: Dr. Hassan Al-Ghabash

Minister of Industry: Ziad Sabbagh

Minister of Agriculture: Mohammad Hassan Qatana (en.)

Minister of Electricity: Ghassan Al-Zamil (en.)

Minister of State: Fayez Al-Barashah

Minister of State: Samir Haddad

Minister of State: Malloul Al-Hussein

 

