BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued Decree 221 on Sunday, August 30th, in which a new government would be formed with a brand new list of ministers.
Led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the new decree contained the appointment of several ministers, including a number of veteran and new politicians.
The list is as followed:
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense: General ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates: Walid Mu’allem
Minister of Endowments: Dr. Mohammad ‘Abdel-Sattar Al-Sayyed
Minister of Presidential Affairs: Mansour Fadlallah ‘Izzam
Minister of Local Affairs: Hussein Makhlouf (en.)
Minister of Administrative Development: Dr. Salaam Al-Safaaf
Minister of Social Affairs and Labor: Dr. Salwa ‘Abdullah
Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade: Dr. Mohammad Samer Al-Khalil
Minister of Information: ‘Imad ‘Abdullah Sarah
Minister of Interior: Major-General Mohammad Khaled Rahmoun
Minister of Tourism: Mohammad Rami Martini (en.)
Minister of Higher Education: Dr. Bassam Ibrahim
Minister of Public Works and Housing: Suheil ‘Abdel-Latif (en.)
Minister of Communications: Iyad Al-Khatib (en.)
Minister of Internal Trade: Talal Al-Barazi
Minister of Culture: Dr. Lubana Mashouh
Minister of Education: Dr. Darem Taba’a
Minister of Justice: Ahmad Al-Sayyed
Minister of Water Resources: Tammam Ra’ad
Minister of Finance: Dr. Kinan Yaghi
Minister of Transportation: Zuheir Khazim (en.)
Minister of Oil and Minerals: Bassam To’meh
Minister of Health: Dr. Hassan Al-Ghabash
Minister of Industry: Ziad Sabbagh
Minister of Agriculture: Mohammad Hassan Qatana (en.)
Minister of Electricity: Ghassan Al-Zamil (en.)
Minister of State: Fayez Al-Barashah
Minister of State: Samir Haddad
Minister of State: Malloul Al-Hussein
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.