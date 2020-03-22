BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday issued Legislative Decree No. 6 for the year 2020 granting a general amnesty for crimes committed before March 22, 2020.

The decree expanded the range of amnesty for some crimes that were not covered in previous decrees.

This new decree will commute the sentences of prisoners who were facing the death penalty and several years in prison.

Prisoners facing the death penalty will not have their sentences commuted to life in prison, while those sentenced to life in prison will now see their prison time reduced to 20 years in prison.

A similar decree was made in the past; however, this new amnesty bill has expanded on the previous one.

