BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria, affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, announced that 50 people have been released under a presidential amnesty in the city of Daraa.
“Thanks to the work of the first administration of the reconciliation center in Daraa, and under the guidance of President Bashar al-Assad, 50 people were released from prison based on requests previously submitted by citizens to the operational group of the reconciliation center. … in Daraa,” the center said, as quoted by Russia’s Sputnik News Agency.
The center pointed out that none of the citizens who received the amnesty were subject to criminal provisions.
They said, “A temporary command center was opened on May 16, 2020 in Daraa, headed by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties and Monitoring the Movement of Refugees and Displaced Persons in Syria.”
“So far, nearly 4,000 requests for citizens have already been considered. Reconstruction has been done. A number of villages, and the organization of regular humanitarian operations,” they added.
The Daraa Governorate has recently witnessed a number of protests over the arrests of former rebel fighters, which has prompted the Russian Reconciliation Center to mediate between the demonstrators and government.
