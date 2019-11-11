BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – In an interview with Russia Today’s UK channel, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad discussed a number of topics regarding his country.
The Syrian President said that the accusations of chemical weapons use have been unjust allegations and those who spoke about their occurrence must prove the story and provide the evidence.
President Assad said that the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization has two partners in stealing Syrian oil since 2014: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the U.S.
In addition to his attack on the U.S., E.U. and Erdogan, the Syrian President said that the Israelis are the enemies of Syria and that they occupy its land, and they have direct relation with jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra).
Below is the full video courtesy of Ruptly’s YouTube channel:
