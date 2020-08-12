BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, explained the reason for the repeated Israeli attacks on the city of Deir Ezzor and the role of the “Caesar Act” that targets the Syrian economy.

In a speech delivered today to the newly elected Syrian People’s Assembly, the President said, “The Israeli attacks on Deir Ezzor came to facilitate the movement of ISIS terrorists.”

The airstrikes referenced by the Syrian President are the late night attacks carried out by enemy aircraft near the Iraqi border.

The Syrian President then turned his attention to the U.S. Caesar Act, which he said is not “a separate or abstract case from the previous stages of the siege,” which had grave negative effects on Syrian society.

The Syrian President pointed out, “The United States needs terrorists in the region, especially ISIS,” saying that the act is meant to benefit terrorist groups.

Assad stressed that “the war will not prevent us from fulfilling our duties and the power of peoples to adapt to circumstances and adapt them to their advantage.”

The Syrian President pointed to the reason that made him meet with members of the People’s Assembly outside the dome of the Syrian Parliament, saying: “This session was supposed to be held under the dome of the Council as usual, but the necessity of measures to confront coronavirus led to it being held in the People’s Palace.”

Assad considered that the election of the Syrian People’s Assembly constitutes “a historic stage of the war, the details of which have been written by our people by the voters’ stances, their will and their challenge.”

The President directed his speech to the elected members of Parliament , saying: “The elections you have recently witnessed are different despite the coronavirus epidemic and its impact on the reluctance of some to participate.”

He added: “There was a multiplicity of regulations and real competition, and this competition is a national movement, and any national movement is a positive movement because it expresses national commitment. “