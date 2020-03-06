Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called on the Kurdish groups cooperating with the US troops in Syria to stand against the occupation, in an interview with ‘Russia 24 TV,’ in Damascus, Thursday.

The Syrian president said that the government is maintaining “contact with the Kurdish political groups” in northern Syria, and considered the issue to be “small groups acting with the Americans.”

“You cannot stand with the police and the thief at the same time, this is impossible. So, we cannot reach results in any dialogue with them, even if we were to meet thousands of times, unless they take a clear position, a patriotic position, to be against the Americans, against occupation, and against the Turks because they are occupiers too,” stressed Assad.

Talking about Turkish military activity in Idlib area, Assad said that “[Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan [is] using all his power, of course with an order from the United States, no doubt, because the liberation of Idlib means the liberation of the northeastern area, as I have said previously, Idlib is considered [by the Turkish state], militarily speaking, a police station.”

“Of course it is possible to repair the relations with Turkey, however, we cannot achieve this unless Erdogan stops supporting terrorists, once he stops supporting them, the relationship will be restored, because there is no animosity between the two nations, the animosity started due to political issues connected to personal interests,” concluded the Syrian leader.

 

Source: Ruptly

I love Pres. al-Assad and his wife, the First Lady Asma al-Assad. They are so obviously people of integrity, honor and kindness. I just wish I could have understood more of this. I understood six words, all place names. Any chance of getting English subtitles added? Thank you…

Ask those who found themselves as political prisoners in the Assad family’s jail… Thus, in the MENA, despite it’s a crime against humanity, the use of torture is near fully generalised… Sorry, there are no good guys being leaders in the MENA, some are just less worst than the others, it’s the case with Assad or with Abdullah II, thus, they’re mofos too, don’t be blind about it : better not criticise the regime while living here or you’ll be in serious troubles. Guess why during a poll asking people living in the Mid-East about could they chose the Mid-East… Read more »

”You cannot stand with the police and the thief at the same time” well said president assad those traitors kurd need stop to be the whor3s of the criminal thief u.s.a regime

It’s good of Asad to remind the Kurds of their civil loyalty to Syria, however, in a country like Syria, it’s more than common for the police to be thieves at the same time. So, he’s quite wrong there. In most countries, not only can you but will you be both, police and thief.

Considering how they were treated since Hafez came to power, there is no due civil loyalty : The Assad family has treated them like sub-citizens for 50 years, even forbidding them to speak in Kurdish. You also forget that under the territorial advances of ISIS or other Turkish proxies, the Syrian Army pulled out WITHOUT evacuating them, a thing which is the DUTY of any army! They let the Kurds behind the front line, clearly with the hope of seeing them exterminated by the cockroaches, so don’t be surprise if they’re reluctant : Assad didn’t moved the little finger to… Read more »

100% in agreeance with the smartest man in the Middle East…the Kurds have to make a choice & not sit on the fence.

