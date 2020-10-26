BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – On Monday, the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, issued a decision to “appoint governors for the governorates of Raqqa and Idlib,” marking the first time in years that he has done so.
The Syrian Presidency said in a statement that “President Al-Assad issued Decree No. 293 for the year 2020, to appoint Mr. Abdul-Razzaq Khalifa as governor of the Raqqa Governorate,” and “Decree No. 297 for the year 2020 appointing Mr. Muhammad Natouf as governor of the Idlib governorate.”
The Syrian President also issued other decisions to appoint governors in the governorates of Hama, Al-Quneitra, and Deir Ezzor.
It should be pointed out that the administrative capitals of Idlib and Al-Raqqa are currently under the control of two separate entities.
Idlib city was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh in the Spring of 2015 and is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
Raqqa city was captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra in late 2012 and has been under the control of two other entities since then, including the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) from 2014-2017 and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from 2017-present.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.