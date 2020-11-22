BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued on Sunday, three legislative decrees to designate Dr. Faisal Al-Miqdad as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Bashar Al-Jaafari as his deputy, and to transfer Ambassador Bassam Al-Sabbagh to the permanent delegation in New York and to accredit him as a permanent representative to the United Nations.

Miqdad was named to succeed the late Walid al-Muallem, who pass away at dawn on Monday, November 16, at the age of 79; he was previously serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Faisal Al-Miqdad

Miqdad began his work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 before being transferred to the permanent delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, where he worked in various UN committees, represented Syria in many international conferences, and was appointed deputy permanent representative and representative of Syria in the Security Council.

Miqdad chaired several sessions of the Security Council as well as served as Vice-President of the United Nations General Assembly and presided over a number of its meetings.

He was appointed ambassador and permanent delegate of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations in 2003.

Bashar al-Jaafari

As for Bashar al-Jaafari, he began his work experience in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1980. He was the third secretary at the Syrian embassy in Paris between 1983-1988.

He served again in the Syrian Embassy in France at the level of Minister Counselor in the period 1997-1998 and 1998-2002, and Jaafari was appointed Minister Plenipotentiary and Chargé d’Affairs to the Syrian Embassy in Indonesia.

In 2002, he was appointed Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Damascus, where he held the position until 2004. Then he was sworn in as the Representative Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations office in Geneva.

In 2006, Jaafari assumed the position of Ambassador Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations headquarters in New York, a position he has held for several years.