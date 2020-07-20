BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, took part in the People’s Assembly elections for the third legislative session, in the electoral center of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
The Supreme Judicial Committee for the elections announced the opening of the ballot boxes since 7 A.M. (local time) on Sunday to choose 250 deputies in the People’s Assembly (Parliament).
It is likely that the Baath Party and its allies within the list of (National Unity) will gain a majority share of parliamentary seats, and this list includes an alliance of 8 national parties within the (National Progressive Front), while competition will focus on the rest of the seats between a number of lists and independent candidates.
Footage released by Syrian state television shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife as they attend and participate in the vote in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
