BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian presidency revealed on Saturday, Damascus’ conditions for talking to the Americans.

The Syrian presidential advisor, Buthaina Shaaban, said in statements to the Al-Mayadeen channel:

“It is not possible to give up our land and our country, and it is not possible to talk with the occupier until after his departure from Syria; from our land.”

Shaaban explained, “The targeting of Syria is due to the central role of Damascus in the region and the axis of resistance, and that President Assad’s link between terrorism and the Caesar Act and the United States and Israel is important because they are all parts of one scenario, and the demands that they placed in the Caesar Act mean that we hand them what they want, and thus rob Syria’s independent decision.”

The presidential adviser pointed out that “only the Arabs are afraid of the American administration despite the absence of unipolarity,” adding that “President Bashar al-Assad’s speech before the People’s Assembly was decisive, as he emphasized that the strategic vision should produce implementable plans, and that the Syrian President presented a clear vision for the official and the citizen for the stage.”

Shaaban’s comments to Al-Mayadeen came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that President Donald Trump sent a letter to his Syrian counterpart about direct dialogue over the case of missing journalist, Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in rural Damascus in 2012.