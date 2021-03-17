BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Presidency announced that President Bashar Al-Assad and his wife Asma are recovering from Covid-19, nine days after they were infected.

The Syrian presidency said that “the laboratory and radiological indicators related to their health status are gradually returning to their normal levels, and they are reassuring, according to the national medical team supervising their treatment, which confirms that they are in the recovery stage.”

The presidency clarified in a statement through its account that Assad and his wife “are following their work during their home quarantine period, and will return to practice their work normally after the end of the quarantine period, and to make sure that the negative result of the PCR scan appears.”

The Syrian presidency announced nine days ago that Assad and his wife had contracted Covid-19, and confirmed in a statement issued at the time that they were in good health and in stable condition.

The presidency added that they “will continue their work during their home quarantine period, which will last for two or three weeks.”

Since that announcement, many rumors have circulated about his health, including those related to the transfer of Assad to Moscow for treatment.

