BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Saudi-based Syrian opposition recently slammed the announcement by the Syrian government of presidential elections on May 26th, 2021.

The Head of the National Coalition for the Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Nasr Al-Hariri, described the elections as “theatrical”, while criticizing the decision to hold them.

“The announcement by the Assad regime of the date of an election stage that will be supervised by the security services as usual confirms the misery and continuity of this regime In disconnecting from the reality of the Syrian people, which revolted against him and his wording ten years ago. The legitimacy of the regime died with the shedding of the first drop of blood,” Hariri said.

Hariri accused Assad of being a “war criminal” and attacked the government for “more killing, destruction, displacement,, begging, poverty, unemployment, hunger, disease, occupation and waiting in the queues of ovens, hospitals, gas stations and remittance centers.”

For his part, the head of the political bureau in the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, Mustafa Sijri, said: “We in the opposition and the forces of the Syrian revolution are not concerned with this declaration and his terrorist regime. ”

Earlier on Sunday, Hammoudeh Sabbagh, head of the Syrian People’s Assembly, officially announced the holding of presidential elections on May 26, and called on those wishing to run to present their papers.

The window for running in the elections will be closed within 11 days, and the rules for the Syrian elections stipulate that the presidential candidate has lived in Syria for at least the last 10 years.

