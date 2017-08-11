BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – According to Dr. Jawad Abu Hatab, an incumbent within the anti-Assad Syrian Interim Government, the opposition polity is completely strapped for cash to the point where it official relies on volunteer work to keep it running.

Mr. Hatab announced on Monday that all positions within the Syrian Interim Government have been considered voluntary since the beginning of August and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Despite this however, volunteers will receive some monetary compensation (referred to a “bonus”) at the end of each month, which will payed out according to available finances and the amount of time put in by a given worker.

The opposition representative pointed to a recent “reluctance” in hitherto regular financial donors as the main reason for the current budgetary crisis plaguing the self-declared alternative Syrian government.