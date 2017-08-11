BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – According to Dr. Jawad Abu Hatab, an incumbent within the anti-Assad Syrian Interim Government, the opposition polity is completely strapped for cash to the point where it official relies on volunteer work to keep it running.

Mr. Hatab announced on Monday that all positions within the Syrian Interim Government have been considered voluntary since the beginning of August and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Despite this however, volunteers will receive some monetary compensation (referred to a “bonus”) at the end of each month, which will payed out according to available finances and the amount of time put in by a given worker.

The opposition representative pointed to a recent “reluctance” in hitherto regular financial donors as the main reason for the current budgetary crisis plaguing the self-declared alternative Syrian government.

 

 

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army liberates key territory from ISIS in east Hama

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Syrian opposition government runs out of money"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Poor retards.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
11/08/2017 13:20
joemc
Guest
joemc
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Maybe try go-fund-me ?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
11/08/2017 13:15
wpDiscuz