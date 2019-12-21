BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources has announced three simultaneous attacks on their oil fields in eastern Syria on Saturday.

The Ministry said in a statement on Saturday morning that “a systematic and simultaneous terrorist attack was carried out on three of our oil facilities,” explaining that these facilities are “the Homs refinery, the gas plant south of the central region, and the Al-Rayyan gas station.”

The ministry added that “the attack caused damage to some of the production units, and immediately the fire brigades belonging to the Ministry of Oil started supporting firefighting units to extinguish the fire and the technical workshops began repair operations.”

“A gas production unit has been damaged, fires have been extinguished, and damage repaired,” said the director of Homs Refinery, explaining, “The efforts of the technicians are continuing to continue the work of the Homs Refinery.”

The ministry announced last week that one million cubic meters of gas would be added to its production capacity after the “Sharifa 2” and “Sharifa 104” wells were repaired in the city of Homs, into the production network, and connected them to the Qumqam gas station.

Last September, Damascus announced the resumption of the “Arak Al Sharqi” gas field, which was suspended in 2011 due to events in the country, stressing that “technical workers were able to operate the Arak Eastern 2 field, which stopped working in 2011.”

