BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The head of Sanamayn city council, Abdel-Salam Al-Haimed, was assassinated by unknown assailants this week, while traveling through the Dara’a Governorate of southern Syria.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Al-Haimed “was martyred by the fire of a terrorist group in the city,” without providing further details.

On the other hand, the Ba’ath Brigades of Dara’a stated that the incident also wounded the secretary of the 3rd Sanamayn Division of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, Muhammad al-Dhiyab, and said that he is receiving treatment at the Sanamayn Military Hospital and that his condition is critical.

On the 14th of this month, Dara’a witnessed the assassination of a number of reconciled Free Syrian Army (FSA) commanders in the town of Muthabin, north of Al-Sanamayn.

These assassinations have been going on since 2018, which was the year that the militants reached a deal, via Russian mediation, to either reconcile with the government or leave the Dara’a, Al-Quneitra, and Damascus governorates.