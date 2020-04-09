BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Faisal Shaker Khoury, a member of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Syrian Parliament, said that the aim of the U.S.’ allegations that Damascus launched a chemical weapons attack in Hama was to give excuses to continue destroying Syria.

He told Sputnik Arabic that the” whole world knows with certainty” that in 2013 and 2014 Damascus destroyed its chemical weapons because it does not need the,.

Khoury asked why Pompeo did not provide evidence of his words and accusations.

Khoury indicated that the aim of these accusations is to find new excuses to continue destroying Syria, pointing out that Syria will remain steadfast in the face of these accusations.

The member of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Syrian Parliament added that the relevant committees of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were refraining from referring to the perpetrator of chemical crimes in Syria, whether in Douma or the northern part of the country.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the new report by the OPCW is the latest addition to “a large and growing body of evidence” that the Syrian government “uses chemical weapons against its people.

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo should read the whistle blower reports about OPCW’s shoddy reports.

2020-04-09 21:36
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Don’t worry, he knows, and he knows much much more, he’s probably the most informed guy on the planet : CIA on day, CIA always…
But you forget another point with the US way of doing : even if he doesn’t agrees, there’s a rule of thumb : neither [publicly] regret nor apologize for what former administrations did.
At the same time, don’t you remember what he said in Feb.2019?
This has been unnoticed in most of media, MSM or not.
He just said “USA are now ready to support Assad’s presidency”…

2020-04-10 02:06
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Faisal Shaker Khoury is doing the worst thing a politician can do : misidentifying the enemy! Such blatant fraud was penned by now retired Turkish director of the OPCW and this is full part of Turkey’s war plan. Let’s face reality : if US had “war plans” on Syria, this disgusting war started in 2011. Russia only intervened in 2015… USA had 4 years to “do a Gaddafi” on Assad… USA could easily had demolished Syrian military infrastructure, command chain and equipments and WAY MORE EASILY THAN IT WAS DONE WITH LIBYA. At the present day, Assad would either push… Read more »

2020-04-10 02:54