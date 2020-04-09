BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Faisal Shaker Khoury, a member of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Syrian Parliament, said that the aim of the U.S.’ allegations that Damascus launched a chemical weapons attack in Hama was to give excuses to continue destroying Syria.
He told Sputnik Arabic that the” whole world knows with certainty” that in 2013 and 2014 Damascus destroyed its chemical weapons because it does not need the,.
Khoury asked why Pompeo did not provide evidence of his words and accusations.
Khoury indicated that the aim of these accusations is to find new excuses to continue destroying Syria, pointing out that Syria will remain steadfast in the face of these accusations.
The member of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Syrian Parliament added that the relevant committees of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were refraining from referring to the perpetrator of chemical crimes in Syria, whether in Douma or the northern part of the country.
The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the new report by the OPCW is the latest addition to “a large and growing body of evidence” that the Syrian government “uses chemical weapons against its people.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.