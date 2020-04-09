BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Faisal Shaker Khoury, a member of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Syrian Parliament, said that the aim of the U.S.’ allegations that Damascus launched a chemical weapons attack in Hama was to give excuses to continue destroying Syria.

He told Sputnik Arabic that the” whole world knows with certainty” that in 2013 and 2014 Damascus destroyed its chemical weapons because it does not need the,.

Khoury asked why Pompeo did not provide evidence of his words and accusations.

Khoury indicated that the aim of these accusations is to find new excuses to continue destroying Syria, pointing out that Syria will remain steadfast in the face of these accusations.

The member of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Syrian Parliament added that the relevant committees of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were refraining from referring to the perpetrator of chemical crimes in Syria, whether in Douma or the northern part of the country.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the new report by the OPCW is the latest addition to “a large and growing body of evidence” that the Syrian government “uses chemical weapons against its people.

