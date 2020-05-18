BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Communications stated on Sunday, thatSyriaTel, owned by businessman Rami Makhlouf, bears “all legal and operational consequences as a result of its refusal to restore the rights of the state due to it.”

The Syrian Postal and Communications Regulatory Authority, in a statement, threatened SyriaTel company that it would take legal measures against the institution after the deadline granted to it without the payment of the amounts due to it, stressing that it would “take all legal measures to obtain these rights and recover the money by the available legal and legal methods available”. .

The authority pointed out that the deadline for the company expired two weeks ago, and that the government side showed flexibility, and that SyriaTel refused to pay the legal amounts due on it related to rebalancing the license granted to it, “based on the law and on its commitment to collect public funds for the state treasury in all legal ways.”

It is worth mentioning that the authority asked the country’s two mobile phone companies (Syriatel, MTN Syria) late last month to pay amounts equivalent to 233.8 billion pounds to rebalance the license granted to them, and while the second company announced its commitment to pay, the first opted to post videos from its president, Rami Makhlouf.

Makhlouf addressed the letter directly to President Bashar al-Assad, and demanded that he intervene, then proposed that the money be spent on the poor, before announcing that the security services began arresting the company’s cadres, revealing the details of negotiations he was conducting with the authorities to release the employees, and placing another person in the chairmanship of the company’s board.

