BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed this evening that the Israeli forces targeted sites along the Quneitra-Damascus axis.
“Military source: At exactly 23:50 on the night of 11/24, the Zionist enemy launched an air strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan towards southern Damascus, and the losses were limited to the material,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense said.
Some images captured from afar showed smoke billowing from one of the targeted sites, indicating that the Israeli forces hit the intended target.
