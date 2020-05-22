BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A Syrian court has decided to temporarily ban the travel of businessman Rami Makhlouf, according to a copy of the decision published on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Justice on Facebook.

Makhlouf, the cousin of the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad , and one of the wealthiest wealthy Syrians, was involved in a major row over money the government says is owed on his telecom company, SyriaTel.

The decision to issue the travel ban was based on a request by the Ministry of Communications to ensure Makhlouf pays $185 million in treasury dues from SyriaTel , which he chairs and holds most of its shares.

Ehab, Rami’s brother, had previously announced that he had resigned from the position of Vice-Chairman of SyriaTel, due to his dispute with his brother over the management of the company, pointing out that he renewed his loyalty to President Bashar al-Assad.

A document belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Finance revealed the precautionary seizure of the funds of the Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf, his children and his wife, the movable and immovable funds.

According to the decision, which was signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance with the mandate, the decision, holder number 1236, comes as “a guarantee for the payment of the sums resulting from it in favor of the Telecommunications and Postal Regulatory Authority.”

For his part, Makhlouf said he not opposed to paying money, but he wants the money given to the poor.

