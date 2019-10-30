BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun withdrawing troops from several points along the Turkish border, a source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.
According to the source, the Syrian Army has already withdrawn many soldiers from the border districts of Al-Derbasiyah, Amuda, and Al-Malikiyah.
There has been no word on the other formerly SDF-held towns in the Aleppo and Al-Raqqa governorates.
The decision to withdrawal troops is not entirely clear at this time; however, some sources believe there is a deal between the Turkish and Russian forces.
The deal mentioned has to do with the Turkish forces taking control of several border areas once the Syrian Democratic Forces withdraw from this part of northern Syria.
Russia announced on Tuesday that the Syrian Democratic Forces had successfully withdrawn from the border area, despite Turkey’s suspicions about SDF camps still in the area.
Lastly, the Syrian Army is still clashing with the Turkish-backed militants near Tal Tamr, but they are facing a large force that is well-equipped. The Syrian troops there only have light weapons that are not suitable for this battle.
