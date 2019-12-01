BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to foil a jihadist drone attack on the Hama Military Airport this evening, a military report from the Hama Governorate read.

According to reports from the Hama Airport, the Syrian military activated its Russian-made Pantsir air defense system to quickly shoot down the enemy drones that were approaching this installation this evening.

In the video below, the Syrian military’s Pantsir system can be seen intercepting the jihadist drones before they could do any damage to the Hama Airport.

