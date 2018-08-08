BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian military has uncovered another large weapons depot in the Daraa Governorate, Damascus Now reported this afternoon.

According to the news site, the Syrian military uncovered this large weapons cache inside the former rebel stronghold of Al-Harrah, which is in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

The weapons depot was reportedly found by the Syrian Arab Army some 13 meters underground.

Inside the weapons depot was a large amount of foreign-supplied anti-tank missiles, assault rifles, tank shells, and ammunition boxes.

Below are two photos of the confiscated weapons from this depot in western Daraa:

Photo credit: Damascus Now

Photo credit: Damascus Now

