BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian military uncovered a large missile production factory in one of the newly captured areas in the Aleppo Governorate.

According to Syrian state TV, the military found this missile production factory while they were combing through the areas formerly held by the jihadist rebels around Aleppo city.

In the video released on Tuesday, a reporter tours the missile factory, which had both launchers and projectiles that were to be used by the jihadist rebels in Aleppo.

The jihadist rebels often launched missiles and artillery shells into Aleppo city from their positions around the provincial capital.

These attacks by the jihadist rebels often resulted in several civilian casualties and heavy material damage to buildings in Aleppo city.

Below is the video that was released on Tuesday of the jihadist missile factory in Aleppo city:

Advertisements