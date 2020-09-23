BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization carried out a big attack against the Syrian Armed Forces near the Raqqa-Homs administrative border this week.
According to reports from the front, a group of ISIS terrorists ambushed the troops of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) near the historical ruins of Al-Rusafa, resulting in a heavy casualties in the ranks of the latter.
The reports said the Syrian Armed Forces quickly moved in reinforcements to the area after the Islamic State attack.
ISIS continues to wreak havoc against the Syrian Armed Forces in the vast desert region that stretches across the Al-Raqqa, Homs, Deir Ezzor, Homs and Al-Sweida governorates.
These attacks by the Islamic State have prompted the Syrian military to increase their presence in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Syria, which is where the terrorist group mostly carries out their attacks.
Since the Islamic State lost its de-facto capitals in northern and eastern Syria, the terrorist group has resorted to ambushes inside the country’s desert region, where they can quickly disappear after carrying out attacks.
