BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Syrian military continued their strikes on the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this week, targeting the militant stronghold of Daret ‘Izza near the Turkish border.
According to reports from western Aleppo, the Syrian Army concentrated their missiles and artillery on Daret ‘Izza and its surroundings, striking this area for several hours on Wednesday.
Despite the heavy artillery and missiles, the Syrian Arab Army has not attempted to advance towards Daret ‘Izza today, nor have they made any pushes at other fronts in Syria.
A source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army is on standby while the Russian Defense Ministry holds talks with their Turkish counterparts on the future of Syria.
