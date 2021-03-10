BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian military recently increased its strength in the Al-Hasakah Governorate after adding more than 2,000 recruits to the ranks of their internal security forces.

According to a Sputnik Arabic correspondent in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a new batch of recruits graduated from a six-month-long training program to join the ranks of the internal security forces in the administrative capital.

The recruits were members of the local Arab tribes of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, which have pledged their allegiance to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sputnik Arabic released a video of the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, March 10th, which showed dozens of recruits in the Meridian District of the administrative capital.

The Sputnik Arabic report added that the Syrian Armed Forces have since added more than 2,000 recruits during their recent recruitment campaign in the Al-Jazira region.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!