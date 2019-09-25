BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recently stepped up their attack against the jihadist rebels in the Latakia Governorate this week, targeting several sites near the key town of Kabani.

Led by their attack helicopters, the Syrian military repeatedly struck the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in Kabani and its surroundings, inflicting heavy damage to the latter’s fortifications.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division later several missiles at a cave used by the jihadists as a headquarters for their officers.

The source said the cave was believed to house many jihadists and their commanders along the Kabani front.

In addition to the strikes, the Syrian Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) also sent more reinforcements to the Kabani front, as they beef up their troops in the area.

The Syrian Army has been building up their forces in northeast Latakia and the southern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain in preparation for a future offensive to secure the last parts of this coastal governorate.

