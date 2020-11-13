BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian military intelligence possesses a large network of spies operating across the militant controlled areas of northern Syria.
On Friday, the spies reportedly revealed the location of a jihadist training camp in the Idlib countryside, which prompted the Russian military’s powerful attack this afternoon.
According to a field source in Latakia, local spies in the Idlib Governorate gave the coordinates of a jihadist training camp near the administrative capital; it was then followed up by Russian reconnaissance planes that flew over the area.
Not long after the drones returned to their base, the Russian military struck the jihadist training camp in Idlib, causing a powerful explosion in the governorate’s countryside.
This latest attack comes just weeks after the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a similar attack in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The aforementioned attack targeted the training camp of Faylaq Al-Sham near the large town of Salqin in northern Idlib; it resulted in the death of more than 100 Turkish-backed fighters.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.