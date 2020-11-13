BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian military intelligence possesses a large network of spies operating across the militant controlled areas of northern Syria.

On Friday, the spies reportedly revealed the location of a jihadist training camp in the Idlib countryside, which prompted the Russian military’s powerful attack this afternoon.

According to a field source in Latakia, local spies in the Idlib Governorate gave the coordinates of a jihadist training camp near the administrative capital; it was then followed up by Russian reconnaissance planes that flew over the area.

Not long after the drones returned to their base, the Russian military struck the jihadist training camp in Idlib, causing a powerful explosion in the governorate’s countryside.

This latest attack comes just weeks after the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a similar attack in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The aforementioned attack targeted the training camp of Faylaq Al-Sham near the large town of Salqin in northern Idlib; it resulted in the death of more than 100 Turkish-backed fighters.