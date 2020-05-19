BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian military has sent a large amount of soldiers to the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate to confront the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists that have been wreaking havoc in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
According to the latest reports from eastern Syria, reinforcements from the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were sent to the Badiya Al-Sham region to help eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State from this area along the administrative border of Deir Ezzor.
The Islamic State recently intensified their attacks in both Syria and Iraq, as they have taken advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to strike the Syrian Arab Army, Iraqi Armed Forces, and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
While ISIS has lost their territories in Iraq and Syria, they have relied heavily on their sleeper cells to launch attacks between the desert region of both countries.
