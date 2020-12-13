BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian authorities seized a large amount of Israeli and western-made weapons and ammunition, as well as a reconnaissance aircraft left over from the armed organizations in the southern region.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a source in the competent authorities as saying that the discovery of these weapons came:

“During close security follow-up and in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Army units in the southern region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that “a quantity of medium, heavy and light weapons and ammunition were found from remnants of terrorist organizations, some of them Israeli-made, in addition to a reconnaissance plane.”

The source pointed out that these seizures included: Dozens of automatic rifles, sniper rifles, 23 mm and 12.7 mm machine guns, grenades, shoulder-fired missiles, RPGs, “shells of various calibers, various ammunition, including Israeli-made, and quantities of light ammunition and machine guns, the quantities of which exceeded 300 boxes and the limits of more than 230 thousand rounds.

The source pointed out that “the size and quality of these weapons indicates the great support that terrorist organizations received from operations rooms run by Western and regional intelligence services to extend the life of those organizations that were defeated by the Syrian Arab Army.”

After the taking control of the southern and central regions of Syria from terrorism, the army units found, during combing operations, many warehouses filled with weapons that the militants had before their withdrawal, and the Syrian authorities also say that some of the weapons are of Israeli origin and that the armed groups were receiving support from Israel.