BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently seized a massive weapons cache in the Daraa Governorate that was left behind by militants in the Houran Valley.
The captured weapons include heavy and medium machine guns, tank shells, thermal rockets, RPGs, assorted bombs, medium machine guns, machine guns, assault rifles, binoculars and assorted ammunition.
A security source told Sputnik Arabic that the importance of the locals who helped them find this large weapons cache in rural Daraa.
A security source confirmed to Sputnik’s correspondent that the weapons were found in cooperation with the people during search and combing operations to remove all forms of illegal weapons and seize them in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.
It is noteworthy that the western countryside of Daraa is witnessing preparations to end the chaotic situations that were spreading by the random spread of weapons in the hands of some outlaws and some cells that are still carrying out assassinations.
Most recently, the Syrian Arab Army cordoned off the town of Tafas, which is where they are expected to launch a new military operation.
