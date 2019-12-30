BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Syrian military announced on Sunday that their troops found large quantities of ammunition and weapons, some of them American and Israeli, in addition to quantities of narcotic drugs from the remnants of the terrorists in the southern region.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian military uncovered this large cache of weapons while combing through areas in the southern governorates of the country.

A SANA source pointed out that the Syrian military seized large quantities of ammunition, artillery shells, missiles, communication devices, and et al.

The source also said that the Syrian military seized hashish and narcotic drugs in the warehouses of terrorist groups.

Advertisements