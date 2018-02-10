Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – The Syrian military says their forces downed an Israeli drone over the western countryside of Damascus shortly after the Israeli F-16 crashed in northern Galilee.

Initially, it was believed the Syrian Air Defense downed another warplane over Syria; however, the military clarified it was an Israeli drone that was seen flying from the occupied Golan Heights to western Damascus.

No further details have been released regarding the downed drone.

Today’s confrontation with the Israeli F-16 marks the first time during this war that the latter has lost an aircraft after entering Syrian airspace.

Discuss

