BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced last night that an Israeli warplane entered Syrian airspace from the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf Zone in southeastern Homs.

Upon entering Syrian airspace, the Israeli warplane reportedly fired several missiles at the T-4 Military Airport in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, resulting in a number of explosions after the projectiles hit the base.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli missiles were partially intercepted by the Syrian air defenses; however, at least four managed to hit their intended targets at the T-4 Airport.

The source said some casualties were reported, but the total dead and wounded is not fully known at this time.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli Air Force marked the first time this year that they have launched airstrikes on a Syrian military installation west of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Israeli Air Force has targeted the T-4 Airport on several occasions in the past, including a devastating attack in 2017 that killed many Iranian military personnel.

Since then, the Iranian forces have reportedly deployed their S-300 missile defense system to protect their assets and troops at this installation in the Homs Governorate.

It should be pointed out that while Iran has a presence at the base, they are not the only troops at the T-4 Airport.

Russian and Syrian army personnel are also present at this installation, as both have aircraft at the hangars in the T-4 Airport.

