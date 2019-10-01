BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces are taking several precautionary measures near the new border crossing in the city of Albukamal, a military source told Al-Masdar News this morning.

Speaking to Al-Masdar from Damascus, the military source said there are grave concerns about a potential Israeli Air Force attack at this new border crossing with Iraq.

The source told Al-Masdar yesterday that the Syrian military had raised their alert status once their final preparations were completed; however, it appears that the armed forces have no plans to lower this alert level any time soon.

The Syrian military and Hezbollah have already accused the Israeli forces of bombing Albukamal in September, despite Tel Aviv’s silence on the matter.

Furthermore, the Iraqi government accused Israel on Monday of carrying out the attack on the Hashd Al-Sha’abi (var. Popular Mobilization Units) base in the Salaheddine Governorate on July 19th.

This attack on the Hashd Al-Sha’abi installation marked the first time in years that Israel had carried out strikes in Iraq.

