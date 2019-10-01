BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces are taking several precautionary measures near the new border crossing in the city of Albukamal, a military source told Al-Masdar News this morning.
Speaking to Al-Masdar from Damascus, the military source said there are grave concerns about a potential Israeli Air Force attack at this new border crossing with Iraq.
The source told Al-Masdar yesterday that the Syrian military had raised their alert status once their final preparations were completed; however, it appears that the armed forces have no plans to lower this alert level any time soon.
The Syrian military and Hezbollah have already accused the Israeli forces of bombing Albukamal in September, despite Tel Aviv’s silence on the matter.
Furthermore, the Iraqi government accused Israel on Monday of carrying out the attack on the Hashd Al-Sha’abi (var. Popular Mobilization Units) base in the Salaheddine Governorate on July 19th.
This attack on the Hashd Al-Sha’abi installation marked the first time in years that Israel had carried out strikes in Iraq.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.