BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On the fourth anniversary of the final battle for the eastern districts of Aleppo, the Syrian Ministry of Defense released a video showing the heavy fighting in this part of the administrative capital.

In the video, which was approximately two minutes and a half long, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen carrying out operations throughout eastern Aleppo, as they reach the final districts that were under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and other militant groups.

As shown in the video, the Syrian Arab Army heavily utilized tanks and armored vehicles during their long operation in Aleppo, which helped advance in rugged areas that were long controlled by the jihadist rebels and their allies.

While the battle for Aleppo city did not conclude until 2019, the capture of the last militant-held districts in the eastern part of the administrative capital did pave the way for the government to secure much of the Old City, including the famous Aleppo Citadel.

Since the capture of the entire eastern part of the city, the Syrian government has worked to rehabilitate several neighborhoods that were damaged by years of war.

However, despite attempts to fully rehabilitate these areas, the lack of reconstruction funds has stalled the process.