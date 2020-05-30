BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Syria has received from the Russian Ministry of Defense the next batch of advanced and modernized MiG-29 warplanes.
A military source quoted by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated on Saturday:
“In the context of military and technical cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation, and within a special ceremony held at the Hmeimim Airbase, the Russian side delivered the next batch of advanced and modernized MiG-29 warplanes to the Syrian Arab Army. ”
The source added that “the planes, which are more effective than their previous generation, carried out their flights from Hmeimim base to their areas of concentration in the Syrian military airports.”
They also clarified that, “From the beginning of next June, the Syrian pilots will begin carrying out the scheduled shifts of these planes in the Syrian airspace.”
Yesterday , Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in which he authorized the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs to conduct negotiations with the Syrian government in order to hand over the Russian military additional facilities and expand their maritime access in Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.