BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – On Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) accused the Iranian-backed forces in Damascus of firing a number of rockets towards their territory.
While none of the alleged rockets hit any site inside Israeli territory, the IDF often responds to these attacks by launching strikes on the Syrian military’s positions.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Armed Forces are on high alert as the Israeli Defense Forces are expected to launch strikes inside Syria in the next few days.
The source denied any rockets were fired from Damascus into Israel, adding that the latter is using this as a pretext to attack Syria.
Prior to the alleged rocket attack, Israel was accused of carrying out drone strikes over a military encampment belonging to an Iraqi paramilitary group in eastern Syria.
As a result of these drone strikes, at least 18 members of the Iraqi paramilitary group were killed and another 38 were wounded.
Israel has yet to comment on these allegations; they also haven’t comment on the allegations that they carried out the drone strikes over the Hashd Al-Sha’abi base in Iraq’s Salaheddine Governorate on July 19th.
