BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – For the first time in seven years, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is in full control of the Qalamoun Mountains.

With the last rebel forces leaving the eastern slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains, the Syrian military was able to secure the this entire rugged region near the Syrian capital.

The eastern Qalamoun region had long been under the control of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jaysh Al-Islam before they finally agreed to concede it to the Syrian military earlier this month.

Since clearing the Qalamoun Mountains, the Syrian military has shifted their attention to the last militant bastion in southern Damascus.