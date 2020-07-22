BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the southern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week.

According to a field report from southern Al-Raqqa, the Islamic State attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the historic Rusafa area, which prompted the latter to deploy reinforcements and their air force to help fend off the terrorist assault.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to inflict heavy losses in the ranks of the Islamic State ranks, while also foiling the terrorist group’s assault on Tuesday.

It would add that the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) played a major role in thwarting the Islamic State’s attack, as they repeatedly struck the terrorist group’s fighters and supply lines.

The Islamic State has launched several attacks on the Syrian Army’s positions in central and eastern Syria this year, despite the loss of their entire ‘caliphate’ in the Arab Republic and neighboring Iraq.

To make up for their territorial losses, the Islamic State has activated its sleeper cells in Iraq and Syria to wreak havoc along the borders of both nations.

