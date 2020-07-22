BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the southern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week.
According to a field report from southern Al-Raqqa, the Islamic State attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the historic Rusafa area, which prompted the latter to deploy reinforcements and their air force to help fend off the terrorist assault.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to inflict heavy losses in the ranks of the Islamic State ranks, while also foiling the terrorist group’s assault on Tuesday.
It would add that the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) played a major role in thwarting the Islamic State’s attack, as they repeatedly struck the terrorist group’s fighters and supply lines.
The Islamic State has launched several attacks on the Syrian Army’s positions in central and eastern Syria this year, despite the loss of their entire ‘caliphate’ in the Arab Republic and neighboring Iraq.
To make up for their territorial losses, the Islamic State has activated its sleeper cells in Iraq and Syria to wreak havoc along the borders of both nations.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.