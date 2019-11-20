BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces clashed outside of the strategic town of Al-Sukhnah in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
According to a field report on Wednesday, the Syrian Army came under heavy attack by the Islamic State terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area, resulting in a series of fierce firefights.
A source from the army said while the SAA did suffer some casualties, he pointed out that the Islamic State suffered a greater number of losses, with several of their members killed once the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) got involved in the battle.
The source said the Syrian Air Force scored direct hits on the Islamic State’s positions in the Jabal Abu Rajmin area.
These airstrikes would help propel the Syrian Arab Army to repel the Islamic State’s attack, while also regaining the initiative in the Al-Sukhnah countryside.
