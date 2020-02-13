BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian military carried out a powerful attack over southern Aleppo last night that targeted a large gathering of jihadists near the provincial capital.
According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) heavily targeted a gathering of jihadists from a number of factions in southern Aleppo, scoring a direct hit on their positions.
The report said as a result of the attack, the jihadists rebels suffered more than 40 casualties in southern Aleppo, making these strikes one of the most devastating of the year.
It is believed the Russian Air Force played a crucial role in the attack, as their reconnaissance aircraft have been closely monitoring the developments in southern Aleppo.
The jihadist rebels attempted to advance their positions in southwestern Aleppo last night after suffering another series of setbacks at this front; however, they were once again driven back by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces at the Kafr Halab axis.
