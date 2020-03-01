The Syrian army announced on Sunday imposing a no-fly-zone over the country’s battlefield Idlib Province, saying any hostile aircraft will be targeted, according to the state news agency SANA.

The airspace over northwestern Syria, particularly Idlib, is closed to any flight or drones and any aircraft violating the airspace will be dealt with as a hostile target and will be shot down, said the statement.

The new decision comes on the heels of the current tension with Turkey, which is backing the rebel groups in Idlib.

Source: Xinhua

