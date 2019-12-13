BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian military managed to foil a militant attack on one of their checkpoints in northern Daraa on Friday.

According to reports from northern Daraa, the Syrian military was able to foil an attack by armed militants after spotting the latter moving towards one of their checkpoints inside Al-Sinamayn.

The Syrian military was able to force the militants to abandon their attack after opening fire on the later with medium weapons.

The Syrian military personnel suffered minor injuries, while the casualties for the militants is unknown.

No information was released about the militants; however, it is suspected that they were members of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cell.

