BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Air Defense fired an anti-aircraft missile towards an Israeli warplane on Thursday night after the latter carried out several airstrikes above southern Syria.

The Israeli military managed to intercept the anti-aircraft missiles before they could hit their warplanes, the IDF Spokesperson told the Sputnik News Agency on Friday morning.

As a result of the missile attack, sirens went off across Israel’s northern countryside; specifically, in the Jerusalem area after the missiles crossed their border.

“I can say that the sirens were the result of the incident,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told Sputnik, referring to the launch of missiles at Israeli planes that carried out attacks on targets in Syria.

Israeli warplanes illegally entered Syrian airspace on Thursday night to attack several military sites inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate; this prompted a response from Damascus.

