BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Liwaa Al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade), carried out an anti-terror operation in eastern Syria this week.
Backed by their air force, the Syrian military and their allies began their operation on Tuesday by sweeping through vast desert area along the Raqqa-Deir Ezzor administrative border.
According to reports, the Syrian Army and their allies targeted several areas that were used by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) to carry out attacks against their forces in eastern Syria.
The reports said the Syrian Army and their allies managed to eliminate several Islamic State fighters, while also destroying their hideouts and military equipment.
The Syrian Army also strengthened their presence in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area, which has been targeted by the Islamic State on a number of occasions this year.
ISIS has recently increased their attacks in eastern Syria, as their terrorists take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused a worldwide pandemic.
