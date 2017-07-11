BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A Syrian military source informed Al-Masdar News on Tuesday night that the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) claims regarding the downing of a fighter jet was false.

“We have no record of any jet being shot down by militants in the Al-Badiya Region,” the source told Al-Masdar News.

Earlier in the day, the Free Syrian Army’s official media wing claimed a Syrian Air Force jet was shot down over Umm Ramam in the Al-Badiyah Region; however, no evidence was provided to corroborate the claims.

The Free Syrian Army has launched a counter-attack against the Syrian Arab Army in the Al-Badiyah Region, but no gains have been confirmed by the latter.