BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Unknown assailants targeted the car of a commander in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 5th Corps, resulting in the latter suffering serious wounds in the Dara’a Governorate.

According to a source in the Dara’a Governorate, the explosion occurred near the historical city of Busra Al-Sham in the southeastern part of the governorate.

The explosion occurred in front of the judicial complex, marking one of the first times in the last few months that any attack has been carried out in the city of Busra Al-Sham.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, some Syrian Arab Army sources believe the assassination attempt was carried out by Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cells in the Dara’a Governorate.

Despite the Summer 2018 agreement in southern Syria, tensions in the Dara’a and Al-Quneitra governorates still remain high, as former FSA and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) sleeper cells continue to wreak havoc.